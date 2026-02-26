Menu
GBA chief to hold public interaction meetings in all five corporations

The respective city corporation commissioners, development and revenue commissioners, joint commissioners, heads of various departments and other officials will be present at the meetings.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 21:02 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 21:02 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMaheshwar RaoGBA

