<p>M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), will hold a public interaction with residents of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on Thursday on the 10th floor of the Public Utility Building on MG Road.</p>.<p>Public interaction meetings are being organised across the Bengaluru Central, East, West, North and South City Corporations to directly receive complaints and petitions from citizens and initiate action to resolve local issues.</p>.Bengaluru Metro chief inspects Pink Line's elevated stretch.<p>"During these meetings, grievances related to infrastructure, roads, sanitation, drainage and other civic issues will be heard personally, and officials concerned will be instructed to take prompt action,” the GBA said in a statement.</p>.<p>The respective city corporation commissioners, development and revenue commissioners, joint commissioners, heads of various departments and other officials will be present at the meetings.</p>.<p>Rao urged citizens, organisations and residents' welfare associations to attend the public interactions with their grievances and petitions and make use of the opportunity.</p>.<p><strong>Meeting schedule</strong></p>.<p>Bengaluru Central City Corporation: <br>February 26; 10th floor, Public Utility Building; 2.30 pm–5 pm</p>.<p>Bengaluru East City Corporation: <br>March 3; East Corporation Commissioner’s Office, RHB Colony, Whitefield, opposite Phoenix Marketcity; 2.30 pm–5 pm</p>.<p>Bengaluru West City Corporation: <br>March 5; West Corporation Commissioner’s Office, IPP Centre, opposite Chowdaiah Memorial Hall; 2.30 pm–5 pm</p>.<p>Bengaluru North City Corporation: <br>March 10; North Corporation Commissioner’s Office, Byatarayanapura, Amruthahalli Main Road; 2.30 pm–5 pm</p>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation: <br>March 12; South Corporation Commissioner’s Office, 9th Cross, 2nd Block, Jayanagar; 2.30 pm–5 pm</p>