Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA chief vows to make Indira Canteens more attractive in Bengaluru

Launched a decade ago with much fanfare, the canteens have been losing their appeal in recent times.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 22:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 22:21 IST
India NewsBengaluruIndira CanteenM Maheshwar RaoGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us