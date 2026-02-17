<p>Bengaluru: GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Monday said Indira Canteens do not have as many patrons as roadside eateries, despite providing food at an affordable price.</p>.<p>Launched a decade ago with much fanfare, the canteens have been losing their appeal in recent times.</p>.<p>"The canteens were opened in the interest of the economically poor section of society,” Rao said.</p>.<p>“I have visited some canteens, but they were drawing fewer customers,” he mentioned, adding that he will call a meeting of all five corporation commissioners to discuss ways to make the canteens more attractive by improving the food quality or investing in their infrastructure, if necessary.</p>