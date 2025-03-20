<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and respective city corporations will be held accountable if air quality deteriorates in Bengaluru, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Thursday.</p>.<p>He added that the government will convene a meeting with the city’s 28 MLAs to devise comprehensive measures to curb rising air pollution.</p>.<p>Khandre made the announcement after a discussion with Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar, who raised concerns about health issues linked to polluted air.</p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority calls for public role in reviving underused city spaces.<p>"Bengaluru should not turn into a gas chamber like Delhi. A meeting of the city’s public representatives will be held to evolve bipartisan measures with wider support. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, will chair the meeting. Senior officials from urban local bodies will also be present,” he said, adding that he would discuss the matter with Shivakumar at the earliest.</p>.<p><strong>Cases against ULBs</strong></p>.<p>Official air quality data in Bengaluru is generated from 11 stationary Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMs) and 13 mobile monitoring units.</p>.<p>Khandre said that if the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 100, moving beyond the ‘satisfactory’ range, the urban local body concerned should be issued a notice directing it to take time-bound action. “If no action is taken, a case should be filed against them,” he said.</p>.<p>He also called for measures to increase the city’s green cover, the formation of vigilance squads to enforce the ban on single use plastic, and sought a report on the status of wastewater recycling in Bengaluru.</p>