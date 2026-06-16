GBA completes 51% of white-topping works in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">GBA</a> Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Monday said that 51 per cent of white-topping works taken up across the city have been completed.</p>.<p>Rao, who held a review meeting with GBA officials, directed them to expedite pending works. He said infrastructure works worth Rs 1,700 crore are underway across the city.</p>.Bengaluru| Domlur road white-topped around standing electricity pole, raising safety concerns.<p>"White-topping road works covering 58.60 km have been taken up at a cost of Rs 800 crore. Of this, 28.18 km has been completed, achieving 56.1 per cent progress. In addition, white-topping works covering 66.28 km have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 900 crore. Of this, 26.40 km has been completed, achieving 46.43 per cent progress. Overall, 51 per cent of the works under the Rs 1,700-crore project have been completed," he said.</p>.<p>Rao directed officials to accept road-widening works before white-topping Nagawara Road, Tannery Road, Dinnur Road, and Holiday Village Road. "White-topping works should commence only after the widening process is completed," he said.</p>.<p>Nine buffer roads with a total length of 68 km are being developed within the GBA limits. Rao directed officials to expedite the work and complete it within the stipulated timeframe.</p>