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GBA completes 51% of white-topping works in Bengaluru

Rao, who held a review meeting with GBA officials, directed them to expedite pending works.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

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