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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
GBA slashes 'B' khata conversion fees to 2% for 100 days to boost property registration uptake.
Key points
• Fee reduction
The conversion charge for 'B' khata to 'A' khata is reduced from 5% to 2% of the guidance value for 100 days starting May 15.
• Eligibility window
Only applications submitted within the 100-day period qualify for the discounted rate; post-period fees revert to 5%.
• Poor initial response
Since its launch six months ago, fewer than 7,000 citizens have applied, prompting the temporary relief measure.
• Exclusion criteria
Properties built on land reserved for roads or public infrastructure are ineligible for conversion under the scheme.
• Scope of scheme
Approximately 7 lakh 'B' khata properties could benefit from the one-time fee reduction.
Key statistics
7 lakh
Number of 'B' khata properties eligible
7,000
Initial applications received
100 days
Duration of discounted fee period
5%
Original conversion fee percentage
2%
Discounted conversion fee percentage
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:20 IST