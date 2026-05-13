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GBA cuts ‘B’ khata conversion charges to 2% for 100 days

The one-time relief comes at a time when the GBA has been receiving poor response from owners of ‘B’ khata properties ever since it was first rolled out 6 months ago.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:20 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

GBA cuts ‘B’ khata conversion charges to 2% for 100 days

In one line
GBA slashes 'B' khata conversion fees to 2% for 100 days to boost property registration uptake.
Key points
Fee reduction
The conversion charge for 'B' khata to 'A' khata is reduced from 5% to 2% of the guidance value for 100 days starting May 15.
Eligibility window
Only applications submitted within the 100-day period qualify for the discounted rate; post-period fees revert to 5%.
Poor initial response
Since its launch six months ago, fewer than 7,000 citizens have applied, prompting the temporary relief measure.
Exclusion criteria
Properties built on land reserved for roads or public infrastructure are ineligible for conversion under the scheme.
Scope of scheme
Approximately 7 lakh 'B' khata properties could benefit from the one-time fee reduction.
Key statistics
7 lakh
Number of 'B' khata properties eligible
7,000
Initial applications received
100 days
Duration of discounted fee period
5%
Original conversion fee percentage
2%
Discounted conversion fee percentage
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:20 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newse khataGBAGreater Bengaluru Authority

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