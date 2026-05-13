GBA slashes 'B' khata conversion fees to 2% for 100 days to boost property registration uptake.

In one line

Key points

• Fee reduction The conversion charge for 'B' khata to 'A' khata is reduced from 5% to 2% of the guidance value for 100 days starting May 15.

• Eligibility window Only applications submitted within the 100-day period qualify for the discounted rate; post-period fees revert to 5%.

• Poor initial response Since its launch six months ago, fewer than 7,000 citizens have applied, prompting the temporary relief measure.

• Exclusion criteria Properties built on land reserved for roads or public infrastructure are ineligible for conversion under the scheme.