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GBA defends e-khata system, says illegal property registrations dropped sharply

The GBA noted that manual khata registers were previously inaccessible and heavily dependent on local officials, creating scope for manipulation.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:53 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newse-khataGBA

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