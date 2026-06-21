GBA eyeing private properties to create parking spaces in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru"> Bengaluru city</a> corporations are exploring new ways to tackle the problem of haphazard parking on the city’s roads. The idea is to create enough parking space to meet the increasing demand by incentivising private property owners.</p>.<p>The GBA has made some draft changes to the parking policy and is now awaiting an approval from the government to implement them. One of the main focus areas of the draft prepared by the GBA is to acquire or use private properties near heavily congested stretches and busy commercial areas to provide parking facilities. </p>.<p>“There is a difference between supply and demand and our first priority now is to increase the supply by incentivising private property owners to provide parking space,” Maheshwar Rao, GBA chief commissioner, told DH.</p>.<p>The city corporations have begun identifying such plots and are exploring ways to use them to provide parking facilities. Wherever possible, the corporations will acquire properties through Transferable Development Rights (TDR).</p>.<p>In other cases, the properties will be leased out and the revenue generated through parking would be used to fill in for the lease.</p>.<p>For instance, under the Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC), officials have identified a plot near Malleswaram 18th Cross which is under litigation and has been is disuse. “We plan to provide a submission to the court stating that the property will be used for public purpose till the case is resolved. Once the case is resolved, we will provide a compensation or TDR to whoever wins the case,” said Dr Rajendra K V, commissioner, BWCC.</p>.<p>Similarly, Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) officials have also been asked to identify such vacant plots. “I have asked officials to identify such vacant plots whether government or private. Based on the identification, we will initiate talks with the property owners and see how it can be used for parking,” said K N Ramesh, commissioner, BSCC.</p>.<p>Property owners will also be incentivised if they are willing to set up a parking space independently. The corporations are also identifying unused government properties below flyovers and open spaces to provide for the increasing need for parking spaces. </p>.<p>The need for more parking spaces has emerged as the five city corporations and the Bengaluru Traffic Police are now preparing to enforce strict on-street parking rules and pay-and-parking on many city roads. “On-street paid parking cannot be provided on all roads since many city roads are narrow and this creates a need to provide better parking facilities,” a senior GBA official said.</p>