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GBA eyeing private properties to create parking spaces in Bengaluru

The GBA has made some draft changes to the parking policy and is now awaiting an approval from the government to implement them.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 23:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGreater Bengaluru Authority

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