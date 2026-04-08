Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA eyes Rs 1,767 crore revenue as new fiscal begins, leans on govt support

To establish its relevance, the GBA has retained responsibility for implementing a Rs 2,000-crore flood-mitigation programme funded by the World Bank.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 23:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 23:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRevenueGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us