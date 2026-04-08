<p>As the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) embarks on its first full financial year, it has projected revenue of Rs 1,767 crore for 2026–27, with a substantial portion expected to come from government grants, external loans, and contributions from the city’s five corporations.</p>.<p>The projections indicate that, beyond functioning as an urban planner and coordinator, the GBA will also play a key role in implementing select projects.</p>.<p>While the authority has outlined multiple internal revenue streams — such as betterment fees, scrutiny charges, and levies linked to land use and building approvals — these are expected to contribute less than 10 per cent of its projected annual expenditure, pegged at Rs 1,767.55 crore.</p>.<p>To establish its relevance, the GBA has retained responsibility for implementing a Rs 2,000-crore flood-mitigation programme funded by the World Bank. The project includes construction of retaining walls along rajakaluves, rejuvenation of lakes, and other related works. The authority aims to complete works worth Rs 500 crore by the end of the current financial year.</p>.Kempegowda tower colours the logos of GBA, city corporations.<p>Another key initiative is a Rs 238-crore project funded under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This includes rejuvenation of lakes such as Nagawara and Hebbal, along with reconstruction of drains in flood-prone areas, including Nayandahalli, Rachenahalli Road, Ulsoor, Sarjapur Main Road, Spice Garden, and Hoodi.</p>.<p>Both projects are currently at various stages of implementation.</p>.<p>The GBA’s budget also indicates that it has taken on responsibilities related to infrastructure and basic facilities in urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and maternity hospitals, along with IT-related works. Accordingly, Rs 175 crore has been allocated to the health sector and Rs 40 crore to digital infrastructure.</p>.<p>In addition, a portion of the budget will be used to meet expenses related to salaries, pensions, and establishment costs.</p>.<p><strong>Overlap concerns</strong></p>.<p>In September last year, the state government constituted the GBA as an apex body through new legislation to supervise development works in the Greater Bengaluru Area.</p>.<p>However, some experts believe the authority is playing a dual role — partly duplicating the functions of the Urban Development Department (UDD) while also encroaching on the mandate of municipal corporations.</p>.<p>Moreover, the GBA now holds planning powers for the Greater Bengaluru Area, a role previously handled by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).</p>.<p>V Ravichandar, a member of the Brand Bengaluru committee, which recommended the creation of the GBA, said the authority should play a stronger role in coordinating among parastatal agencies such as Namma Metro, BWSSB, and BSWML.</p>.<p>"The funds to different agencies must be routed through the GBA for better planning of the city. This is not happening at present. Without such financial authority, the GBA may gradually lose relevance, and parastatal agencies may not align with its directives,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>GBA budget 2026–27</strong></p>.<p>Revenue: Rs 1,767.91 crore<br>Expenditure: Rs 1,767.55 crore</p>