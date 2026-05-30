Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA holds review meeting to prepare for voter list revision

Officials were also instructed to launch awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the voter list revision process, which is scheduled to formally begin on June 20.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 22:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 22:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsvoter listGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us