GBA holds review meeting to prepare for voter list revision

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday held a key meeting with additional district electoral officers as part of preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the city limits.</p>.<p>Chairing the review meeting, GBA Chief Commissioner and District Electoral Officer M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to make comprehensive preparations for the voter list revision exercise across the city.</p>.SEC says ready for GBA polls, but Karnataka govt seeks more time.<p>He instructed authorities to immediately fill vacancies among Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and issue notices to those who have failed to report for duty. He also warned that legal action should be initiated against BLOs who fail to respond to the notices.</p>.<p>The chief commissioner directed all corporations to hold daily progress review meetings on the revision process and ensure there are no lapses in the implementation of the SIR exercise. He further asked all BLOs to achieve 100 per cent progress in voter pre-mapping activities by June 16.</p>.<p>Officials were also instructed to launch awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the voter list revision process, which is scheduled to formally begin on June 20.</p>.<p>According to the SIR schedule, training and printing of materials will be carried out between June 30 and July 29. Door-to-door visits by BLOs to voters’ residences will begin on July 29, while the SIR process at polling stations will commence on August 5.</p>.Need an e-khata service? GBA to hold open house at 50 locations today.<p>The draft electoral roll will be published between August 5 and September 4, while the period for filing claims and objections will remain open from August 5 to October 3. Notices and disposal of claims and objections are scheduled for October 7.</p>.<p>GBA Special Commissioner (Elections) Sushma Godbole, and Additional District Election Officers Pommala Sunil Kumar, KN Ramesh and G Jagadeesh were present at the meeting.</p>