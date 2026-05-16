GBA issues notices to 310 engineers over alleged irregularities, fake billing

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued notices to 310 engineers of the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over alleged irregularities and fake billing during their tenure in the Engineering Department.</p>.<p>According to a notification issued on May 13, a committee headed by retired Justice HN Nagamohan Das was constituted to examine civic works carried out between 2008-09 and 2011-12 in the Gandhinagar, Malleswaram and Rajarajeshwari Nagar zones of the then BBMP.</p>.<p>The committee reportedly found that fake bills had been cleared for works that were never executed.</p>.GBA to issue occupancy certificates for buildings with up to 15% deviation.<p>The notification stated that the engineers had failed to respond to earlier notices issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD). They have now been directed to appear before the authority and submit written explanations within 15 days from the date of publication of the notification.</p>.<p>Most of those named are Assistant Engineers (AEs), Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) and Executive Engineers (EEs) who served in the three zones during the period under scrutiny.</p>