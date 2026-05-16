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GBA issues notices to 310 engineers over alleged irregularities, fake billing

The notification stated that the engineers had failed to respond to earlier notices issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD).
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 22:37 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaGBAGreater Bengaluru Authority

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