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GBA launches HPV vaccination drive for adolescent girls

Under the programme, girls aged 14 to 15 can receive the vaccine at all government hospitals and health centres across the GBA jurisdiction.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 23:07 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 23:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHPV vaccineadolescentsGBA

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