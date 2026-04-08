<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Tuesday launched a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for adolescent girls as part of efforts to curb cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India.</p>.<p>The disease, largely caused by HPV infection, is preventable through timely vaccination.</p>.<p>Officials said the campaign aligns with the World Health Organisation’s global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, which aims to vaccinate 90% of girls by the age of 14 by 2030. In line with this goal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been providing the HPV vaccine free of cost since February 28.</p>.GBA eyes Rs 1,767 crore revenue as new fiscal begins, leans on govt support.<p>Under the programme, girls aged 14 to 15 can receive the vaccine at all government hospitals and health centres across the GBA jurisdiction. The authority has set a target to vaccinate approximately 1.18 lakh girls across 369 wards.</p>.<p>To support the rollout, 146 vaccination points — including Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and government hospitals — have been equipped with cold chain facilities. Officials said that more than 2,500 girls had already been vaccinated as of early February, with no adverse effects reported.</p>