Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority lays foundation stone for new canteen

The project, estimated to cost Rs 98 lakh, aims to provide quality food and refreshments for visitors and staff.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 00:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 00:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us