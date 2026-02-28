<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in collaboration with the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new canteen at the GBA head office in Hudson Circle.</p>.<p>The project, estimated to cost Rs 98 lakh, aims to provide quality food and refreshments for visitors and staff.</p>.GBA chief vows to make Indira Canteens more attractive in Bengaluru.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the two-storey building will include a self-service system on the ground floor and a service system on the first floor.</p>.<p>“The canteen will benefit officers, staff, and citizens visiting the office. Officials have been instructed to complete the work within the stipulated timeline,” he added.</p>.<p>The ceremony was attended by Special Commissioner K Harish Kumar; Central City Corporation Joint Commissioner Hemanth Sharan; executive engineers; Amruth Raj, president of the GBA City Corporations Employees’ Association, and other officials.</p>