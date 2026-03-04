GBA mandates separate wet & dry waste bins in buildings above three floors

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has urged corporations to issue a circular mandating a separate bin for wet and dry waste in buildings with more than three floors.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao issued the directions after holding a public grievance meeting at the Bengaluru East City Corporation.</p>.<p>"After issuing the circulars, the corporations must issue notices to the buildings concerned with the new mandate. Health officials must ensure compliance," Rao said, even though some buildings are already following the rule.</p>.<p>During the meeting, where over 150 grievances were received, citizens raised the long-pending widening of Borewell Road; development of footpaths, especially in KR Puram Zone; resolution of e-khata issues; commercial activities in residential areas such as ECC Road and Pattandur Agrahara; shortage of medical staff at Ramamurthy Nagar government hospital; traffic congestion in Sai Garden Layout because of a wall; and sewage flowing into Boganahalli Lake.</p>.<p>Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh, Additional Commissioner Development Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, additional commissioners, joint commissioners, engineers and officials from revenue, health, engineering, solid waste and town planning departments were present.</p>