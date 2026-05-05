<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is contemplating designating a 318-km stretch of new roads coming up on the buffer zones of stormwater drains (SWDs) as “arterial roads” or “CDP roads”. What is more, it also plans to levy betterment charges for allowing development activities along these roads.</p>.<p>CDP stands for Comprehensive Development Plan, also known as the city’s master plan. Since the GBA is building these roads in places where such infrastructure did not exist earlier, it plans to include them in the CDP. </p><p>This, in turn, would help builders and property owners undertake development activities by citing access to their properties while seeking building plan approvals.</p>.GBA sets May-end deadline for road asphalting works.<p>It is learnt that the subject came up for discussion during a recent meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. At the meeting, officials suggested that levying betterment charges would require suitable amendments to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act and the framing of rules, given that these roads fall under the jurisdiction of both the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).</p>.<p>The 318 km of buffer roads are at various stages of construction. These include stretches from Hebbal Military Farm to Hennur Main Road; Bellandur Lake to Dakshina Pinakini via Varthur; Outer Ring Road to RR Nagar along the Vrishabhavathi valley; and Yelahanka to Rachenahalli via Jakkur along the Hebbal valley, among others.</p>.<p>There are, however, concerns about these projects. While they may add to the existing road network, which is already congested, there are fears of flooding, given that Bengaluru has been witnessing high-intensity rain over short durations. Citizens concerned about the environment have been demanding the widening of existing drains to prevent flood-like situations instead of building new roads and attracting additional development.</p>