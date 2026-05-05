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GBA mulls Comprehensive Development Plan road status for 318-km buffer stretch

CDP stands for Comprehensive Development Plan, also known as the city’s master plan.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 22:37 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRoadsGBA

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