<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police on Thursday said they caught two GBA officials allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for processing khata-related work.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Venkatesh, a revenue inspector, and Srinivas, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tax">tax</a> inspector, both posted in the Thanisandra ward.</p>.Karnataka Lokayukta traps Bescom EE while taking Rs 3 lakh bribe .<p>Nyamathulla Khan, a resident of Hegde Nagar, had approached Lokayukta officials alleging that his khata application was pending and that the officials had demanded a bribe to clear the file.</p>.<p>During a trap operation, Srinivas was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from Khan.</p>.<p>Both officials have been taken into custody for further investigation, Lokayukta police said.</p>