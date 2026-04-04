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GBA officials caught taking Rs 3-lakh bribe for khata work

Both officials have been taken into custody for further investigation, Lokayukta police said.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:14 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 21:14 IST
India NewsbribeBenagluruLokayukta ActGBA

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