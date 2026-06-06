GBA officials, RTI activist arrested for accepting Rs 2-lakh bribe

<p>Bengaluru: Two GBA officials and an RTI activist were arrested by the Lokayukta police on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Nagabhushan G, 59, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Kodigehalli Subdivision, GBA North; Praveen AR, 51, Assistant Engineer in the same subdivision; and Mansoor Ali, 40, a real estate worker and RTI activist residing in AMCO Layout, Kodigehalli.</p>.GBA officials caught taking Rs 3-lakh bribe for khata work.<p>According to officials, the complainant, a resident of Kadugodi, alleged that Nagabhushan had issued a notice regarding an alleged illegal construction at the Aarayn Enclair apartment complex. Subsequently, Praveen demanded a bribe to resolve the matter. The accused are said to have initially sought Rs 3 lakh.</p>.<p>Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.</p>