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GBA officials, RTI activist arrested for accepting Rs 2-lakh bribe

Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:32 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

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