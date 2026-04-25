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GBA outlines Rs 28-crore plan focused on climate action in Bengaluru

The plan is in addition to projects proposed by the five city corporations in their respective budgets.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:31 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:31 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsClimate ChangeKarnatakaGBA

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