<p>Bengaluru: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority"> Greater Bengaluru Authority </a>(GBA) has finalised a Rs 28-crore climate action plan outlining a range of new initiatives aimed at improving green cover, enhancing groundwater recharge, and strengthening urban climate resilience across the city.</p>.<p>The plan is in addition to projects proposed by the five city corporations in their respective budgets.</p>.<p>According to officials, the action plan will be implemented through the Climate Action Cell, which functions under the GBA’s Forest, Environment and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate-change">Climate Change </a>Department. The proposals combine infrastructure development, ecological restoration, and public awareness initiatives.</p>.<p>Urban greening forms a major share of the total outlay. The plan includes the development of eco-friendly “model parks” in areas such as Yelahanka, ISRO Layout, and AECS Layout, with features like biodiversity zones, composting units, children’s play areas, and plantations of native species. Road-median greening has also been proposed in Gandhinagar and other constituencies.</p>.In maiden budget, Bengaluru South City Corporation places major push on road infrastructure .<p>A key component is the installation of a rainwater harvesting system at the GBA head office campus, designed to capture rooftop and surface runoff for reuse in landscaping and sanitation.</p>.<p>The action plan also proposes converting underutilised land parcels into “floodable landscapes” to improve stormwater management. One such project has been proposed in Lingarajapuram in the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency.</p>.<p>Administrative and outreach activities also form part of the plan. Around Rs 70 lakh has been earmarked for Climate Action Cell fellows, along with funds for workshops, ward-level climate action planning, and awareness campaigns. Additional allocations include biodiversity documentation, urban forestry maintenance, and rooftop edible garden initiatives in schools.</p>.<p>The Rs 28-crore allocation has been distributed across 22 components.</p>.<p><strong>Key allocations</strong> </p><p>Total outlay: Rs 28 crore</p><p>Rs 1 cr: Rainwater harvesting system at GBA head office<br>Rs 2 cr: Greening of road medians in Gandhinagar constituency<br>Rs 2 cr: Development of mini-forest in Yelahanka New Town<br>Rs 5 cr: Landscape improvement in Lingarajapuram<br>Rs 2 cr: Nakshatra Vana, herbal garden, butterfly garden, road-median greening in East Corporation<br>Rs 2.5 cr: Eco-friendly park development in ISRO Layout (South Corporation)<br>Rs 2.5 cr: Park development in AECS Layout<br>Rs 40 lakh: Malleswaram nursery school at Gayatri Devi Park<br>Rs 2.5 cr: Park development in West Corporation<br>Rs 1.6 cr: Greening of under-flyover spaces and junctions<br>Rs 4.5 cr: Administrative expenses<br>Rs 1 cr: Development of edible gardens</p>