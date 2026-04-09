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GBA plans premium centres: Pay for faster services

What makes the new facility different from the existing ‘Bangalore One’ centres is that the latter doesn’t offer these many services under one roof.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 20:50 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 20:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsGBA

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