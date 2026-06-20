GBA plans revival of 32 Bengaluru lakes classified in ‘worst water quality’ category

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday met to discuss the revival of 32 lakes classified under the 'worst water quality' category.</p>.<p>The 32 lakes are classified as Class 'E' in the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board's (KSPCB) April 2026 water quality assessment, indicating severe pollution levels and water quality unsuitable for bathing.</p>.<p>Engineers were asked to suggest remedial measures.</p>.<p>Of the 182 lakes under the GBA's custody, the KSPCB tested water quality in 93. It categorised 61 lakes as Class 'D' and as many as 32 as Class 'E'.</p>.<p>The eastern part of Bengaluru had the highest number of polluted lakes, with 12 under Class 'E'. These include Doddanekkundi, Tubarahalli (Siddapura), Rampura, Devarabeesanahalli, Vibhuthipura, Doddakannahalli, Seegehalli, Bhoganahalli, Soulkere, Vijinapura, and Panathur.</p>.<p>North Bengaluru had eight lakes in the category: Jakkur, Amruthahalli, Allalasandra, Yelahanka, Abbigere, Singapura, Rachenahalli, and Kogilu.</p>.<p>South Bengaluru recorded seven such lakes, including Yediyur, Devarakere, Dorekere, Uttarahalli, Doddakammanahalli, Basapura, and Parappana Agrahara.</p>.<p>West Bengaluru had five lakes in the worst category: Kempambudhi, Karihobanahalli, Vishwaneedam, Hoskerehalli and Kannahalli.</p>.<p>Central Bengaluru had one lake, Byrasandra, classified as Class 'E'.</p>.<p>The figures show that 34% of the lakes tested by the KSPCB under the GBA's jurisdiction continue to suffer from poor water quality, despite years of lake rejuvenation projects and investments in sewage infrastructure.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to submit a report with solutions at the earliest.</p>