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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA plans revival of 32 Bengaluru lakes classified in ‘worst water quality’ category

Of the 182 lakes under the GBA's custody, the KSPCB tested water quality in 93. It categorised 61 lakes as Class 'D' and as many as 32 as Class 'E'.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:11 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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