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GBA polls could be delayed as SEC's work drags

The affidavit, submitted by Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, acknowledges that there was a delay of about 15 days in publishing the final notifications.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 23:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtGBA

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