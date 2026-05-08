<p>Bengaluru: State Election Commissioner G S Sangreshi on Friday indicated that elections to the five corporations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) </a>will be held anytime between June 14 and 24, asserting that there is no scope for postponing elections in view of directions issued by the Supreme Court and the need to file a compliance report by June 30.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, Sangreshi said a meeting had been convened under provisions of the GBA Act to initiate the process of fixing the election schedule. </p>.SEC likely to finalise date of GBA corporation polls today.<p>He said the Commission had consulted the GBA and written to the government while invoking provisions under “Column 10(4)” of the Act to proceed with the exercise.</p><p>The State Election Commission also held consultations with the five corporation commissioners, who are ex-officio members, and sought their inputs before taking a final call on the dates.</p><p>“We are ready for elections. We have conducted the required formalities,” Sangreshi said.</p><p>During the meeting, GBA officials flagged concerns over rains, ongoing examinations, the census exercise and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, besides shortage of manpower and natural calamities. Citing these problems, they sought extension of time.</p><p>Sangreshi clarified that the Commission had called a meeting with the GBA not for extending the term but only regarding the fixing of poll dates.</p><p>Citing Supreme Court directions, the SEC said there was “no question of postponement” and stressed that he did not have the power to extend the timeline for holding the polls.</p><p>“A final indulgence has already been granted. A compliance report has to be filed before the Supreme Court by June 30,” he said.</p><p>The Commissioner said the government had been asked to suggest suitable dates between June 14 and June 24.</p><p>“Whether they give dates or not is left to them. We have consulted them and taken their inputs. After one week, the election date will be finalised,” he said</p>