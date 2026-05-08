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GBA polls: SEC to finalise dates next week, elections likely to be held between June 14 and 24

The State Election Commission also held consultations with the five corporation commissioners and sought their inputs before taking a final call on the dates.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:30 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaElection Commissionstate election commissionGBA

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