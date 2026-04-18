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GBA polls: SEC to release final electoral rolls today

Bengaluru District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao will publish the rolls at the GBA office.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:17 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:17 IST
BengaluruGBA

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