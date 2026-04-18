<p>Bengaluru: The final electoral rolls for the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be released on Saturday.</p>.<p>Bengaluru District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao will publish the rolls at the GBA office.</p>.Bengaluru: BNP flags ‘large-scale discrepancies’ in GBA voter rolls.<p>The release of the final voter list marks a key step in the electoral process for the newly formed civic bodies, paving the way for the conduct of long-delayed elections.</p>