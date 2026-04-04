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GBA's 15% deviation plan: Lifeline for some, wrong signal for others

However, the decision has drawn criticism from experts and activists who said it was disincentivising honest, law-abiding citizens.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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