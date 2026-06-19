GBA says booking of cremation slots online only through official portals, warns public of fake websites

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday urged citizens to book slots at its electric crematoriums only through official online portals, warning against fake websites and unauthorised links that have surfaced on internet search results. The public appeal was specifically made by the Bengaluru North City Corporation. </p><p>In a press statement, North City Corporation said that it operates two electric crematoriums such as Chirashantidhama Electric Crematorium at Hebbal Kempapura and Mukthidhama Electric Crematorium at Medi Agrahara to ensure smooth and dignified conduct of last rites.</p>.Bengaluru: GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao directs officials to develop GIS-based portal for civic works.<p>Officials said members of the public should avoid third-party websites and make bookings only through the official portals managed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The civic body has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Division against fake websites allegedly misleading citizens seeking cremation services.</p>