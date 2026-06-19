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GBA says booking of cremation slots online only through official portals, warns public of fake websites

The GBA issued the warning against fake websites and unauthorised links that have surfaced on internet search results.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:25 IST
Bengaluru newselectric crematoriumGreater Bengaluru Authority

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