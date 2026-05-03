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GBA sets May-end deadline for road asphalting works

Officials were also asked to ensure that preventive measures are put in place so that the public is not inconvenienced during the rains.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:01 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:01 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRoads

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