<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Saturday instructed officials to complete the ongoing asphalt works within the limits of the Bengaluru West City Corporation and Bengaluru South City Corporation by the end of May.</p>.<p>Rao, who reviewed the progress of asphalting works and monsoon preparedness in the two city corporations, asked officials to personally visit sites where road works have already been completed to inspect the quality of the work.</p>.<p>“Under state government grants, asphalting and comprehensive development works on major arterial and sub-arterial roads, as well as ward-level roads, are currently under way. Officials have been directed to prioritise the completion of footpaths and drainage works and ensure that all asphalting works are concluded by the end of May,” a GBA statement said.</p>.Bengaluru: GBA to remove potentially dangerous structures after Bowring tragedy.<p>Officials were also asked to ensure that preventive measures are put in place so that the public is not inconvenienced during the rains.</p>.<p>“At locations where works have not yet started or are ongoing, priority must be given to developing footpaths and drainage systems. Areas that experienced waterlogging during recent rains should be identified, and steps must be taken to prevent a recurrence. Desilting of drains, cleaning of shoulder drains, and removal of waste must be completed within the next two days,” he said.</p>.<p>Officials were also told to prioritise the removal of trees that had fallen owing to the recent rains.</p>.<p>Rao also asked officials to set up a project monitoring dashboard to enable continuous monitoring of the ongoing works. The dashboard should be updated daily with photographs of the works, quality certificates and other details, he said.</p>.<p>Dr K V Rajendra, Commissioner of the Bengaluru West City Corporation, said contractors had been instructed to promptly clear debris left behind after the completion of road works.</p>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh said necessary measures had been taken to expedite the completion of asphalting works.</p>