GBA suspends revenue official for issuing 'A' khata to unauthorised layout in Bengaluru's Herohalli

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Tuesday suspended an Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) of Herohalli sub-division, Bengaluru West City Corporation for allegedly issuing 'A' khata for plots in an unauthorised layout by tampering with official records and creating fresh entries in manual registers. </p><p>The suspension order accuses KS Manjula of facilitating khatas for over 50 sites in an unauthorised 4-acre layout situated at Herohalli ward of Yeshwanthpur assembly constituency. The action was initiated based on a specific complaint by BJP leader NR Ramesh. </p>.Hasten 'B' to 'A' Khata conversion: Yathindra Siddaramaiah tells officials .<p>According to the GBA order, the irregularities have also caused loss of revenue running into several crores. The suspension order was issued based on a report submitted by the joint commissioner of the corporation. The report pointed out that the layout was developed without approvals from planning authorities and over 50 khatas were created in the names of private individuals by manipulating manual registers and records maintained by the revenue section. </p><p>The report recommended disciplinary action and suspension to prevent further tampering of records. It also suggested that a criminal case be filed against her for the illegal creation of property ownership records as well as for creating illegal A khata thereby causing loss to public exchequer. </p><p>"This is an extremely serious case of tampering of official records. The properties standing in A's name in manual registers put in someone else's name by creating new khata and created 'A' khata without proper supporting documents and approvals of competent authorities," Munish Moudgil, special commissioner, revenue of GBA mentioned in his report.</p>