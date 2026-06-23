Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA suspends revenue official for issuing 'A' khata to unauthorised layout in Bengaluru's Herohalli

According to the GBA order, the irregularities have also caused loss of revenue running into several crores
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 16:21 IST
Bengaluru newskhata certificatesRevenueGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us