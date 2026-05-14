GBA to issue occupancy certificates for buildings with up to 15% deviation

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will start issuing occupancy certificates to buildings deviating from the original sanctioned plan to a maximum of 15%.</p>.<p>The relaxation, so far restricted to 5%, will help properties unable to get water and electricity connections due to a Supreme Court order.</p>.<p>"We are not doing anything illegal. Due to the high demand for land in the city, property owners have constructed buildings in violation of the approved sketch. The Act allows a maximum relief of 50% for plots measuring up to 40x60 sqft. Now, we have restricted (the exemption) to 15%," Shivakumar said.</p>.<p>He also announced a scheme allowing properties built in BDA layouts to regularise their construction by paying fees. The scheme, under Section 38D of the BDA Act, was introduced during the BJP's tenure in 2020.</p>.<p>"More than 1 lakh properties will stand to benefit. As the fee was high, not many had come forward then. Now, we have decided to offer a 50 per cent discount for three months starting June 15," he said.</p>.<p>The fee ranges between 25% and 50% of the guidance value, now discounted by half.</p>.<p><span class="bold">BDA to finally compensate land losers of Shivaram Karanth Layout</span></p>.<p>The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to return a portion of land to farmers parting with their property for the formation of the Shivaram Karanth Layout.</p>.<p>DK Shivakumar said 3,052 farmers are eligible for 18,000 developed sites.</p>.<p>"The court has given permission," he said, adding that allotment will begin on May 15.</p>.<p>"Some farmers have opted for bulk land. We will process such requests, too. As per the scheme, a farmer parting with one acre of farm land was eligible for 9,583 sqft of site," he said.</p>.<p>About 12,000 sites may also be available for the public.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Land to be notified for second phase of PRR</span></p>.<p>The BDA has proposed a 33-km Peripheral Ring Road — PRR 2 — between Hosur Road and Mysore Road via Kanakapura Road, running parallel to NICE Road.</p>.<p>DK Shivakumar said the land, notified several years ago, will be acquired for the project.</p>.<p>"We will not denotify any property," he said, adding that land owners can opt for one of five types of compensation, including cash, a developed site, and transferable development rights.</p>