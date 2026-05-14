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GBA to issue occupancy certificates for buildings with up to 15% deviation

The relaxation will help properties unable to get water and electricity connections due to a Supreme Court order.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:33 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 21:33 IST
India NewsBengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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