GBA to join BDA's target to plant 15 lakh saplings across 314 locations in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Greater <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru </a>Authority (GBA) and the five city corporations have extended support to the Bangalore Development Authority's (BDA) ambitious target of planting as many as 15 lakh native saplings across 314 locations on June 27. </p><p>The plantation drive will cover 243 acres spread across Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari sixth stage among others.</p>.<p>On Monday, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and BDA Commissioner Major P Manivannan held a meeting where commissioners of five corporations were present. The identified areas have been divided into 49 zones with a designated zone commander for each.</p><p>The authorities are aiming to create a world record through the mass plantation drive, which is being organised on the occasion of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.</p>.BDA to plant 15 lakh saplings on June 27, eyes Guinness World Record.<p>Officials said metro train frequency will be increased on the day of the event and free bus services will be provided from metro stations to the plantation sites. Food, portable toilets, parking facilities and medical assistance, including doctors and nurses, will also be arranged for participants.</p>.<p>The GBA said every participant will receive a digital certificate and be recognised as a “Green Bengaluru Architect”. Those making outstanding contributions will be honoured with gold, silver and bronze medals.</p>.<p>A 24x7 helpline (9483166622) has been set up for the public. Citizens can register for the plantation drive and obtain details through the campaign website.</p>