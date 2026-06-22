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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

GBA to join BDA's target to plant 15 lakh saplings across 314 locations in Bengaluru

The authorities are aiming to create a world record through the mass plantation drive, which is being organised on the occasion of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:07 IST
BengaluruBDATree plantationNadaprabhu Kempegowda Layoutplanting saplingsGBA

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