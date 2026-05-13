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GBA to launch weekly 'Namma e-khata' open houses from May 16: Here is the list of venues

Open houses to be held at 52 locations across the city and the drive is conducted for three months.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 13:22 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newse-khataGBAGreater Bengaluru Authority

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