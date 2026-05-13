<p>Starting May 16, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will launch weekly 'Namma e-khata' open houses every Saturday at 52 locations across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>to resolve property document issues, update records, and convert B-khata to A-khata. </p><p>The drive will run for three months and the GBA authorities expect to address nearly 5,000 grievances weekly, focusing on linking Aadhaar, sale deeds, and Bescom details to the over 23 lakh newly generated e-khatas. </p>.Bengaluru | e-Khata can now be downloaded using property tax ID .<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has generated close to 23 lakh e-khatas in a record time of 10 months.</p><p>The GBA will be launching the ‘Namma e-khata’ campaign to promote procurement of e-khata for properties in the city. As part of the campaign, the city corporations will hold an open house meeting at 52 locations every Saturday. The public can attend these open house meetings to get their e-khatas.<br><br>Here is the corporation-wise list of venues of 'Namma e-khata' open house meeting will be held.</p>.<p>Property and other related documents will be verified and e-khatas issued immediately at the meetings. However, if there are problems with documents or if there is a need to conduct a spot inspection, officials will get the e-khata ready in 15 days.</p>