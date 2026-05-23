Greater Bengaluru Authority to offer khata-related services

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> (GBA) and the five city corporations will conduct the 'My e-Khata, My Right' campaign on Saturday, continuing the initiative launched last week to resolve citizen grievances related to e-khata services across Bengaluru.</p>.<p>A large number of citizens had also thronged the open houses last week.</p>.<p>As part of the initiative, all five city corporations will organise grievance redressal camps from 10 am to 5 pm.</p>.GBA to launch weekly 'Namma e-khata' open houses from May 16: Here is the list of venues.<p>According to the notice issued by the authority, officials will address citizen issues related to e-khata services on the spot.</p>.<p>In all, the GBA has opened 52 centres where applications will be received from the public. Priority will be given to complaints related to applications rejected by revenue officers, pending queries, and similar issues.</p>