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Greater Bengaluru Authority to offer khata-related services

According to the notice issued by the authority, officials will address citizen issues related to e-khata services on the spot.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 21:07 IST
India NewsBengalurue-khataGBA

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