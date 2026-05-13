GBA to open new centres for e-khata services across 52 locations

<p>Bengaluru: Seeking to streamline e-khata services amid allegations of harassment by officials, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority </a>(GBA) has launched a new initiative called ‘Open House’, where citizens can access all property-related services, including B-khata to A-khata conversion, at a single location. Starting May 16, the temporary kiosks, which will function only on Saturdays will be opened at 52 locations across Bengaluru, including ward offices and schools.</p><p>Describing the campaign as ‘My Khata, My Right’, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> said the scheme is part of the state government’s ‘Bhu Guarantee’ initiative, or the sixth guarantee, which ensures that citizens’ property records are not tampered with.</p><p>“There are 23 lakh properties within the GBA limits. We have created a database for all properties that is secure, trustworthy and digital,” Shivakumar told reporters. As part of the campaign, the GBA will hand over physical copies of e-khata documents — both draft and final — to owners of all 23 lakh properties by visiting their homes, he added.</p><p>In order to improve delivery of citizen services and effectively respond to grievances, the GBA and the five newly carved-out corporations will establish ‘e-Khata Citizen Open Houses’ at 52 locations every Saturday, the Bengaluru Development Minister said. The initiative will begin on May 15, he pointed out, adding that around 5,000 citizens are expected to benefit from it every Saturday.</p>.<p><strong>Services at the Open House</strong></p><p>Among the services to be offered at these Open Houses are issuance of final e-khata, new e-khata, and conversion of B-khata to A-khata. Officials said priority would be given to clearing pending applications from property owners whose requests were previously rejected online. Citizens can also walk into the Open House without prior appointments.</p><p>Each Open House will have adequate manpower to handle up to 100 applications a day, the press note stated. The centres will feature special counters, seating arrangements, a queue management system, internet-connected computers, printers and scanners, as well as payment counters, if required.</p><p>Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs), revenue inspectors, technical staff and senior officers will also be present at these centres. Citizens have been requested to visit the centres with the required property documents, officials said.</p><p>Shivakumar added that staff and officers working on the second and third Saturdays — generally government holidays — will be entitled to compensatory leave. The campaign, he said, has been launched with the intention of reducing pending applications, delivering citizen-friendly services and ensuring transparency in governance.</p>