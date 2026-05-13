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GBA to open new centres for e-khata services across 52 locations

Among the services to be offered at these Open Houses are issuance of final e-khata, new e-khata, and conversion of B-khata to A-khata.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:15 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaGBA

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