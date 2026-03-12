<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials on Wednesday assured Kaggadasapura residents that their long-pending demand for a railway underbridge or overpass would be examined.</p>.<p>Residents urged the authority to provide a solution, noting that K-RIDE is implementing a suburban railway project in the area.</p>.<p>M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of GBA, directed engineers to conduct a detailed study of the site and submit a design to address the traffic congestion.</p>.Bengaluru's Old Madras Road chokes as GBA drags its feet on flyover plan.<p>The site falls under the Bengaluru Central City Corporation.</p>.<p>Later, Rao inspected the area under the Kasturi Nagar flyover, which was filled with debris. He directed engineers to ensure the place is kept clean at all times. He also instructed regular maintenance of arterial and sub-arterial roads, and asked officials to take steps to make the corporation free of garbage blackspots.</p>.<p>Additional Commissioner (Development) of the Central City Corporation Daljit Kumar, Joint Commissioner Ranganath, COO of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited Ramamani, and Chief Engineers Vijay Kumar Haridas and Krishnamurthy were present during the inspection.</p>