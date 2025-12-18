<p>Bengaluru: GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Thursday directed officials to invite tenders immediately for the redevelopment of Russell Market in Shivajinagar.</p>.<p>Rao, after inspecting ongoing works in Shivajinagar, said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the market’s redevelopment had already been prepared.</p>.<p>“Russell Market is a heritage structure, and it should be redeveloped by giving it a modern touch while preserving its legacy, transforming it into a vibrant, sustainable, and people friendly market for Bengaluru,” Rao said.</p>.<p>He said traders should not face inconvenience and instructed officials to make temporary arrangements before starting redevelopment.</p>.Designated places for pigeon feeding must be created: Health department to GBA.<p>Rao said the development should include proper drainage, measures to prevent water stagnation in parking areas, comprehensive waste segregation, fire safety systems, toilet facilities, granite flooring in public areas, clock tower design, and related infrastructure.</p>.<p>Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said Russell Market is a very old heritage building and assured traders that redevelopment is being carried out carefully without damaging its structure.</p>.<p>He said the redesigned Russell Market will prioritise ease of movement, visibility, and accessibility, transforming it into an attractive destination for vendors and customers.</p>.<p>Rao also asked officials to prepare a plan for a civic waterway on the K-100 model at Ulsoor Lake and to expedite development works at the lake.</p>