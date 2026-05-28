<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority </a>is exploring the use of Gobbler machines for waste collection. Gobbler machines are smart litter picker machines that help clean the roads with powerful suction devices.</p><p>GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, on Wednesday, saw a demo of the machine at Commercial Street and directed the officials to hold trial runs and submit a performance report.</p><p>“The Gobbler machine includes a 240-litre waste collection container, dust filter, control buttons, joystick for waste collection, flashing warning light, LED light for night operations, reverse movement warning alarm, and fire safety equipment. After waste collection, garbage can be stored and disposed of using biodegradable bags,” GBA said in a statement.</p>.GBA defends e-khata system, says illegal property registrations dropped sharply.<p>According to officials, the machine can effectively suction and clean waste accumulated along roadsides, including dust, wood pieces, plastic, paper, glass, dry leaves, and plastic covers thereby helping maintain cleaner roads. </p><p>The machine is also equipped with a 12-litre water storage capacity and a pressure pipe cleaning system.</p><p>The Gobbler machines can be handled by just one person who can either stand on the machine and move around or operate the machine by walking alongside. </p><p>Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said that the machine will be tested in K R Market, Russell Market, Commercial Street, M G Road, Church Street, and other Central Business District (CBD) roads.</p>