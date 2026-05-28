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GBA to test Gobbler machines to clean Bengaluru roads

Gobbler machines are smart litter picker machines that help clean the roads with powerful suction devices.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 08:25 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 08:25 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBAGreater Bengaluru Authority

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