GBA, traffic police fix 107 waterlogging-prone spots across Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Traffic Police (BTP) and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials have identified close to 80 waterlogging-prone spots across the city, of which 107 have been fixed.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the pending 70 to 80 spots would be fixed within a week.</p>.<p>"The officials have been asked to take up work at these spots on priority and we are confident that the works will be completed within the next one week," he said.</p>.Bengaluru South Corporation flags 10 waterlogging spots ahead of monsoon.<p>Most of these spots have been identified under the Bengaluru Central, North, and South city corporations.</p>.<p>Rao said close to 70 per cent of major drains, especially those on main roads, had been desilted to prevent waterlogging. The remaining drains would be desilted soon.</p>.<p>Acknowledging a rise in pothole-related complaints, Rao said all five city corporations had been asked to continuously take up pothole filling on priority.</p>.<p>"Over the last few days, pothole filling has been difficult due to the rains. Once the rains reduce, potholes will be filled. We are hoping that in the next one week we can take up some works. All corporation officials have been asked to keep a watch on pothole-related complaints being raised and act immediately," he said.</p>.<p>As a precautionary measure, the five city corporations have trimmed about 1,500 trees across the city. The BTP has flagged another 500 trees as dangerous. "Most of the identified trees have been trimmed. The pending trees will be trimmed in the next 15 days," Rao said.</p>