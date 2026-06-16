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GBA, traffic police fix 107 waterlogging-prone spots across Bengaluru

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the pending 70 to 80 spots would be fixed within a week.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newswaterloggingGBA

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