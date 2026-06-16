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GBA truck kills worker near Sirsi Circle on Bengaluru's Mysuru Road

While Satish, a native of Tamil Nadu died, his 18-year-old cousin Praveen escaped with minor injuries.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:09 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccident

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