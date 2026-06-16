GBA truck kills worker near Sirsi Circle on Bengaluru's Mysuru Road

<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old worker was killed and his pillion rider sustained minor injuries after a GBA garbage truck crashed into their two-wheeler near Sirsi Circle on Mysuru Road on Monday morning.</p>.<p>While Satish, a native of Tamil Nadu died, his 18-year-old cousin Praveen escaped with minor injuries.</p>.Teacher couple killed in Karnataka's Vijayapura as lorry rams into bike.<p>Both are residents of Goripalya and work in a tent house as daily wagers.</p>.<p>The two were on their way to work at 9.30 am.</p>.<p>Satish, who rode the motorcycle, lost control after a speeding garbage truck rammed his vehicle while attempting to overtake. He fell under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot. Praveen was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid.</p>.<p>Chamarajpet traffic police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>A case of negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver. Further investigation is underway.</p>