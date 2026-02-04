<p>Bengaluru: The Hulimavu police on Tuesday recovered a cache of gelatine sticks and detonators that were allegedly being stored illegally in the southeastern part of the city, officials said.</p>.<p>Police seized 15 gelatine sticks and 30 detonators from a site near Akshaya Nagar.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that a suspect was allegedly using the gelatine sticks to break rocks without obtaining the necessary permissions. The activity was reportedly carried out on a 100 ft×100 ft site between 10.30 am and 2 pm in a densely populated residential area.</p>.Karnataka: Police seize 1,220 Kerala lottery tickets worth Rs 72,000 being transported for illegal resale.<p>Acting on a tip-off, Hulimavu police officers arrived at the spot and found the explosives. A tractor and an earthmover used at the site were also seized. Workers present allegedly fled as soon as the police arrived.</p>.<p>Given the potential security threat, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to examine the site.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case and said further legal action would be initiated after receiving a detailed report from the bomb squad.</p>