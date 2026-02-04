Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Gelatine sticks, detonators seized in South Bengaluru

Police seized 15 gelatine sticks and 30 detonators from a site near Akshaya Nagar.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 21:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 21:06 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us