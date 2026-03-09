<p>Bengaluru: The corridors of Mount Carmel College turned into a living timeline on Sunday as the Autonomous Alumni Association hosted its 'Grand Alumni Meet 2026'.</p>.<p>Themed 'Indian Cinema Divas', the campus buzzed with the energy of more than 600 former students, spanning six decades of history.</p>.<p>Breaking away from traditional batch-wise reunions, this year’s meet opened its doors to everyone from the class of 1960 to the recent graduates of 2023. The result was a nostalgic reunion of shared heritage, most notably visible in the numerous mother, daughter and granddaughter combinations walking across the lawns.</p>.<p>Among the crowd was the eldest alumna, Constance Lydia. At 88, the 1958 graduate and former first-year prefect was a beacon of the “Carmel Spirit”. Accompanying her were her daughter and granddaughter, both alumni.</p>.<p>"Contentment is the secret to my fitness," Constance shared with a smile, recalling an era of strict discipline under the sisters. "I never compared myself to others. I am a retired teacher, and I taught for 28 years, raised my family, and today, seeing my girls here where I once stood, it is a blessing."</p>.<p>While the seniors reminisced about a quieter Bengaluru, younger batches from 2015 to 2018 gathered to discuss their transition into the professional world.</p>.<p>Despite the college recently becoming coeducational, the “old school” sentiment remained strong.</p>.<p>"There was a unique comfort in it being a women’s college," noted Mary, a 2018 graduate. "But seeing the inclusivity now is also a sign of the times."</p>.<p>The evening featured a blend of smiles, memories and talent, with performances ranging from alumni-led standup comedy and dance to a professional music band.</p>