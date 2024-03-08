Geothe to host a play on Saturday

Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan is all set to host ‘The Sexual Neuroses of Our Parents’ by Lukas Bärfuss on Saturday at 6.30 pm at the Geothe premises in Indiranagar.
Translated by Neil Blackadder and directed by Karthik Hebbar, the cast includes Yeshaswini, Vishakha, Sowmya, Chethana, Shivam, Anagha, Karthik and Murali.
The play narrates the story of sexual awakening. When a mentally disabled girl is taken off her medication, she wakes up to a new world full of new colours and possibilities. While her parents really want to empower her, both the society and her parents are unaware and not prepared to handle the unabashed sexual awakening of Dora, who has no preconditioned understanding of concepts like desire, consent, abuse and love.
German Spotlight is a joint project with Sandbox Collective, conceived to introduce local audiences to contemporary German playwrights in translation. The play is for those aged 16 and above. Entry is free.
(Published 07 March 2024, 20:31 IST)