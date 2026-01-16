<p>Pointing to several years of marketing quick delivery, gig workers have urged platforms to publicly denounce 10-minute delivery to reset consumer expectations.</p>.<p>The prolonged campaign to deliver products at their doorsteps quickly has had a “psychological impact”, gig workers say.</p>.<p>Following a nudge from the Union Labour and Employment Ministry to discontinue 10-minute delivery amidst concern on gig workers’ welfare, Blinkit dropped the promise of quick delivery earlier this week.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a survey by Local Circles has shown that 61% of consumers in Bengaluru support the government move. Out of the 16,245 people surveyed, 31 per cent said they did not want 10-minute delivery. Even among those who wanted it, medicine delivery topped the list, followed by essential and discretionary items.</p>.<p>"Blinkit quietly dropping the 10-minute claim means nothing when the ground reality remains the same,” 48-year-old delivery worker Muzakir told DH.</p>.<p>“The company has not yet come forward and said that they will be stopping 10-minute delivery. Our uniform still says the same tagline, and consumers continue to expect 10-minute delivery from us," Muzakir added.</p>.<p>Most gig workers rush their delivery to get positive ratings from customers.</p>.<p>“If a customer raises a complaint, it will have an impact on the worker’s ratings, which will result in their IDs being blocked for a day,” said Inayath Ali, president, Karnataka App-based Workers Union and national vice-president of the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers Union.</p>.<p>The problem mostly lies with the food delivery platforms that do not consider delays by the restaurants and the pick-up time.</p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy called the Union government’s nudge the right thing. “This should cut the traffic violations by delivery workers,” he added.</p>.<p>“When they are caught for violations, they always point to the incentives for quick delivery as the reason.”</p>.<p><strong>Board & fund rollout soon</strong></p>.<p>Labour Minister Santosh Lad told DH that the Gig Workers Welfare Board will come into effect by February.</p>.<p>“We are at an advanced stage of bringing both the Welfare Board and the fund into motion,” he said.</p>.<p>Once implemented, the welfare fee will be collected and automatically deposited into the Gig Workers Welfare Fund, he further said.</p>