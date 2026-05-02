<p>Bengaluru: The families displaced from Kogilu, after Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited conducted an anti-encroachment drive, have said they will go on an indefinite protest if the government does not take rehabilitation measures.</p>.<p>"The government had assured rehabilitation, but to this day that promise remains unfulfilled. People continue to live on streets, enduring severe cold and scorching heat,” representatives of the Kogilu Layout Slum Residents’ Struggle Committee said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"For past 128 days, we have been living without proper housing facilities," they said.</p>.Bengaluru man arrested for blackmailing woman for ‘sexual favours’.<p class="bodytext">"If rehabilitation is not provided in next 15 days, they will begin day-and-night protest," said Muni Anjinappa of Praja Vimochana Chaluvali. The affected belong to most marginalised communities and are surviving without basic facilities, activists said.</p>