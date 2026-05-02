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Give rehabilitation or will go on stir: Bengaluru's Kogilu Layout residents

'For past 128 days, we have been living without proper housing facilities,' they said.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:05 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:05 IST
Bengaluru newsrehabilitation

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