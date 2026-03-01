<p>A talk titled ‘Design, skills and transcontinental flair’ will see two legendary names from the international design world — Rajeev Sethi and Zandra Rhodes — discussing Indian textile traditions and craft in the context of their work. It will be held at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur on March 2. </p>.<p>Sethi, a Padma Bhushan awardee, and British fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes share a friendship that goes back four decades. Over the years, they have collaborated on numerous projects. “As a giddy young designer working at Pierre Cardin, Paris in the early 1970s, I was in awe of Zandra and her work. She was way ahead of her time,” recalls Sethi, founder of the Asian Heritage Foundation and founding member of INTACH. </p>.Romancing Latin dance: How Bengaluru got its salsa guru.<p>Sethi, a cultural activist, designer and scenographer, began his career being mentored by the likes of renowned American designers, Charles and Ray Eames, who created the iconic Eames chairs. He also worked with noted craft revivalist Pupul Jayakar. However, he is most recognised for his exhibitions that spotlighted Indian craft and culture across the world.</p>.<p>85-year-old Zandra, on the other hand, is known for her whimsical, dramatic and often romantic aesthetic. Bold, unconventional and colourful prints are her trademark. She has dressed some of the biggest celebrities, from Princess Diana to Freddie Mercury. </p>.<p>Talking about how their unique aesthetics come together when they collaborate, Sethi says, “It is not about hierarchy, or style or prominence. It is always about the pursuit of excellence. I believe a toy picked up off the street and an object from a palace can coexist within the same exhibition to tell a story.”</p>.<p>In July 2025, when Prada sent Maharashtrian Kohlapuri’s down its Spring/Summer 2026 runway, it caused an uproar across India. Each pair was being sold for over Rs 1 lakh, with no credit to Indian artisans. While Sethi believes the credit is due, he points out that some of the backlash is myopic. “Creative people should not be so insecure” he says, commenting on the reaction of some Indian designers. However, clarifies that giving craftsmen credit is not enough. “Profit is largely due,” he states.</p>.<p>The talk will be held on March 2, 6.30 pm at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. <br />For details, visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</p>