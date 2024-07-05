Global experts, CISOs, founders to converge at Accel Cybersecurity Summit in Bengaluru on July 25

New Delhi: Prominent founders, global cybersecurity experts and chief information security officers (CISOs) of large enterprises as well as tech unicorns will gather at the Accel Cybersecurity Summit scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 25.

The mega summit will provide a platform for startups to showcase their cybersecurity innovations and pitch to a select group of CISOs from both big enterprises and tech unicorns, including PhonePe, Groww, Cred, and Flipkart, according to a release by Accel.

"Accel is set to host India’s largest Cybersecurity Summit on July 25, 2024, in Bengaluru," the global venture capital firm said.