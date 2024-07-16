'Global trade's dependence on US-Eurozone impacting India's export': FIEO official

Bengaluru: The growth of India’s export is largely dependent on what is happening in the US and Eurozones, K Unnikrishnan, Joint Director General, Southern Region Head, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), noted on Tuesday.

He was speaking on the second day of a two-day workshop held at the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), in collaboration with the Lau China Institute, King’s College London (KCL), on developing an Indian model exploring special economic zones (SEZs) beyond China. This is a collaborative project funded by the British Academy.

Additionally, he noted, export is skewed to only a few states, affecting uniform or inclusive growth in the country.