Globe-trotting musician back in spotlight

<p>Indian musician and motivational speaker Benny Prasad is back in the news after attending the Most Travelled People (MTP) event in Portugal. The gathering brought together 103 people who had visited all 193 sovereign countries, also setting a world record of its own as the largest such reunion.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Benny, the only Indian at the event, said he initially declined the invitation as he never considered himself part of the travel community. “I travelled as a musician and to share my story, not as a tourist,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At the event, Benny presented his collection of 16 passports, each marked with visas and immigration stamps from across the world. This prompted MTP to post a 31-second video of the same, which went viral within moments of being uploaded online — reintroducing Benny to millions for his travel achievement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Benny visited 193 sovereign nations in 2010 alone and holds a record for travelling to 245 countries and territories, including Antarctica. According to Benny, a memorable experience of his was performing in North Korea, becoming the first international artiste to hold a concert on Pitcairn Island, besides performing for scientists in Antarctica.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He adds: “Travelling to Pitcairn Island was the toughest, as it is only connected by ship that comes to the nearest port once every three months; and getting a visa to Pakistan was the most challenging.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Today, he continues travelling as a performer and giving motivational talks, “though at a slower pace”.</p>