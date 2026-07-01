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Globe-trotting musician back in spotlight

Benny, the only Indian at the event, said he initially declined the invitation as he never considered himself part of the travel community. “I travelled as a musician and to share my story, not as a tourist,” he said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 23:41 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 23:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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