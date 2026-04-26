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Gold loan fraud sparks protest outside Girinagar bank in Bengaluru

Assistant manager held for stealing pledged jewellery
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaGoldFraudloan

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