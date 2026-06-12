Gold paste worth Rs 1.37 crore seized at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

<p>Bengaluru: Customs officials arrested a passenger arriving from Dubai at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on June 10 after seizing 899.50 grams of smuggled gold paste.</p>.<p>A senior official said customs officials intercepted K Majeed, who hails from Kannur in Kerala, upon arrival from Dubai on Wednesday.</p>.<p>During inspection, officers recovered the 24-carat gold concealed inside four capsules.</p>.Kempegowda International Airport launches trial service to cut security wait times.<p>The seized gold is valued at Rs 1.37 crore.</p>.<p>Officials arrested the passenger under the provisions of the Customs Act. An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the smuggled gold and the association of the passenger with the smuggling network.</p>.<p>With the gold market being volatile, authorities expect smuggling attempts to increase during the coming months. "Our officers are on high alert. We are prepared and are on the lookout to ensure all attempts are intercepted,” said the official.</p>