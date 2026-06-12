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Gold paste worth Rs 1.37 crore seized at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

During inspection, officers recovered the 24-carat gold concealed inside four capsules.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:42 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:42 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportCrime

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