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Gold sales shine on Akshaya Tritiya despite price pinch in Bengaluru stores

C Krishniah Chetty Group, with its flagship store in Commercial Street, recorded a 20% increase in revenue per store this festive season.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:40 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 21:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGoldAkshaya Tritiya

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