<p>Bengaluru: The city’s gold shops continued to have a steady flow of customers this Akshaya Tritiya, despite a significant drop in the quantity of purchase.</p>.<p>C Krishniah Chetty Group, with its flagship store in Commercial Street, recorded a 20 per cent increase in revenue per store this festive season. The group has four showrooms in various parts of the city.</p>.<p>The quantity of gold purchased, however, fell 12 per cent compared to last year, said Managing Director C Vinod Hayagriv.</p>.Gold stays golden, but Indians tweak buying strategy.<p>"More people appeared to be buying gold and natural diamonds. While there was only a marginal drop in diamond purchases, there was a surprisingly large drop in silver purchases," he added.</p>.<p>Businesses across the city noticed a similar pattern.</p>.<p>Goutham Badera, proprietor of Panchkesari Badera Jewellers, which has three stores in the city, noted a sharp fall in the quantity of gold purchased.</p>.<p>"We saw both regular customers as well as new customers, and the flow of customers more or less remained the same. But customers who could usually end up purchasing 100 grams of gold on the festive occasion, resorted to buying only 30 to 40 grams. Since it is an auspicious occasion, people did not want to miss out on tradition," he told DH.</p>.<p>Rather than intricate jewellery, most customers chose gold coins and bullion, well into Monday afternoon. During the festivities, a 0.5 gm gold coin was priced at Rs 8,200 on average.</p>.<p>"While most customers dropped in on Sunday, many also came in on Monday. Most people only wanted gold coins," said the manager of a store in Malleswaram.</p>.<p>Wedding jewellery also remained in demand.</p>.<p>"A lot of people wait till Akshaya Tritiya to make purchases for big occasions, such as weddings. Not only is it auspicious, but they also get to make use of the festive offers. We have 30 per cent off on making charges and offers running on diamond jewellery. We sold to multiple wedding parties, with bills going up to Rs 10 lakh and beyond," said a sales executive at the MG Road branch of a popular chain of gold stores.</p>.<p>Laabh Jewels in Wilson Garden saw a steady demand for both gold coins and jewellery.</p>