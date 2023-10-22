Gold smuggled in blouse, dry fruits packet, rectum at KIA airport

The second Indian-origin suspect attempted to smuggle 40 pieces of gold from Kuwait via Gulf Air flight GF 282 by concealing it in a packet of dry fruits. The suspect also attempted to bring in an iPhone 14 Pro Max worth Rs 1.49 lakh, the agency said. The third suspect, a Malaysian-origin woman, was caught by officials while she tried to smuggle 578.27 grams of gold paste from Kuala Lumpur via flight AK-053 by hiding it inside her rectum.