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Gold smuggling case: Actress Ranya Rao set to walk out of jail after a year

She was accused of smuggling gold worth Rs 102 crore.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:02 IST
Karnataka NewsSmuggling

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